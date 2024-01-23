Selena Gomez Seen in 1st ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel Behind-the-Scenes Look

Image Credit: Joel Warren/Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

We got what all we wanted in our wildest dreams now that the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot series was confirmed, and now, fans are getting a first look at the cast and crew. Thanks to original stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie, eager viewers saw a behind-the-scenes glimpse of them and others who are working on the production. By the looks of things, it seems that they’re ready to start shooting the sequel show.

According to a photo shared by David, 34, via his Instagram Stories, fans could see Selena, 31, sitting at what appeared to be a dinner table wearing a pair of red glasses and a black long-sleeved shirt. As for David, the reboot series star was holding up a younger child while smiling for the picture. In the background, other faces from the new cast were seen alongside crew members.

“Let’s make some [magic],” David wrote across the recent photo.

David Henrie and Selena Gomez share first look at the new cast of the Wizards Of Waverly Place reboot pic.twitter.com/ARuCDfKVm8 — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) January 23, 2024

Last week, Deadline broke the news that a Wizards sequel had been ordered, and Selena is set to star in the pilot episode. It is not currently clear if the Only Murders in the Building actress will appear in other episodes.

The synopsis for the new series focuses on David’s character, Justin Russo, who has been living a normal life with his wife and children away from the Wizard World. But when young wizard Billie (played by Janice LeAnn Brown) comes to him for help, Justin has to revisit his magical past to help her out.

Since Selena is expected to reprise her role as Alex Russo for the pilot episode, Disney Channel viewers are anxiously awaiting to see what her character has been up to since the show ended in 2012. The last time everyone saw Alex was when she became a full wizard and got to stay in a relationship with boyfriend Mason Greyback (played by Gregg Sulkin) after Justin revealed that she should have won the competition. For his part, Justin was given the chance to use his powers at WizTech.

The original series also starred Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa, David DeLouise as Jerry, Jennifer Stone as Harper and Jake T. Austin as Max. It’s still not known whether any of them were tapped to reprise their roles for the new show.