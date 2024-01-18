‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel: Selena Gomez’s Return & Everything Else We Know

Image Credit: Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Everything is just as it seems now that Wizards of Waverly Place is getting a sequel series! The hit Disney Channel sitcom made such a magical impact on viewers, that it is now getting the reboot treatment during this ongoing era of sequels, prequels and re-quels! The plot reportedly focuses on one major character’s human life away from the wizard world alongside a brand-new cast. And fans have one huge character to look forward to seeing in the pilot: Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo!

To learn about the cast, plot and more on the sequel, keep reading!

‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel Cast

According to Deadline, Selena is appearing in the show’s plot episode. However, it is not currently known whether she will return as Alex Russo in the subsequent episodes. The Hulu actress’ TV brother, David Henrie, is reprising his role as Justin Russo as a series regular.

New faces are all part of the cast, including Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos.

The original series starred Jake T. Austin as Max, David DeLouise as Jerry, Jennifer Stone as Harper and Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa. Other stars included Gregg Sulkin as Alex’s boyfriend, Mason, and Bridgit Mendler as Justin’s girlfriend, Juliet.

In response to a social media comment, David reassured fans that he and the rest of the OGs are planning on coming back for the new series.

“We definitely plan on bringing back the original cast for the series order,” David commented.

What Will the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel Be About?

Per the outlet, the new series will show Justin living a normal life away from the Wizard World. Following a mysterious incident at WizardTech, a powerful young wizard named Billie needs training and seeks Justin’s help. However, the now-adult Justin is living life as a human with his wife and kids. Now, he has to revisit his past in order to help the new wizard learn the ropes.

‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Premiere Date

It is not currently clear when the new Wizards of Waverly Place will premiere, as it is currently in the early stages of production. The original show aired from 2007 to 2012.

Why Did ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ End?

The series reportedly ended in order for Selena to obtain different acting roles. However, she has never publicly confirmed this rumor. One year after the show concluded, the cast reunited for a TV movie sequel titled The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex.

In 2023, Jennifer revealed during an episode of her and David’s podcast, “Wizards of Waverly Pod,” that Selena turned down the opportunity in an “Alex-Harper spinoff” because of her hectic schedule.

“Now, I don’t know how true this is, but I was told it was pitched to Selena — and I’ll have to ask her this because I’ve actually never asked her this — But I was told that it was pitched to Selena to do a Harper-Alex spinoff,” Jennifer said. “She said ‘no’ because she had a lot of other things going on.”