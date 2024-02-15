Selena Gomez’s Blush & Highlighter Set Provides the Ultimate Glow

Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Selena Gomez‘s beauty brand Rare Beauty has plenty of amazing and good-quality products, including their infamous liquid blush and highlighters. Lucky for us, there is the Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set available, which is a limited edition set that includes 2 shades of the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer and 2 shades of the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. They’re travel-sized, so easy to bring on the go, and would also make for a great gift.

Shop the Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set for $74.99 on Amazon today!

Selena has shared she loves the Rare Beauty Liquid Blush because, “There’s nothing like a soft hint of blush to add dimension and color to your look.” The two shades included in the set are Wisdom, mauve plum, and Virtue, a beige peach — which are both fan favorites and provide the perfect flushed yet natural look to whatever glam you’re using it for. As for the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer, the set includes light gold and rose gold shades. These products blend seamlessly into the skin and help you achieve the natural-looking glow we are all constantly craving.

Beautiful on all skin types — these products are a no-brainer. As for Amazon customers, plenty were happy with their purchase. “I bought this as a Christmas present for a friend. The colors of this Limited Edition product look wonderful as there are four variations you can choose. Definitely recommended,” one reviewer shared. Another said, “This set is perfect! The colors are not too dramatic and just light enough to add a little extra to your look! We love this product and a little goes a long way!”