Selena Gomez Gushes Over BF Benny Blanco on Their 1st Valentine’s Day Together: ‘I Love You’

Image Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

This is no same old love. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are going strong, and the pair celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together. The 31-year-old actress recently shared a picture of her and the record producer, 35, to her Instagram Stories. She even wrote, “I love you,” across the fun selfie.

Since going public with their romance, Selena hasn’t hesitated to share pictures of their memories with fans. Earlier this week, she posted a carousel of photos of them together. In her caption, the Only Murders in the Building star called Benny her “bes fwend.” Last month, the duo was seen making out while attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

In January, Selena and Benny were spotted at Nicola Peltz’s birthday party wearing matching pajamas. They posed for pictures with other party guests.

📷 Selena Gomez com Benny Blanco via Instagram Stories: "Eu amo você. 🤍" pic.twitter.com/LsRnqdGphw — Portal Selena Brasil (@PortalSelenaBR) February 15, 2024

The pair confirmed they were dating in December 2023, and Selena clarified that they started going out months earlier. Fans, of course, commented all over social media asking the “Single Soon” pop star for details about her romance.

‘He is my absolute everything in my heart,” the former Disney Channel star told fans in an Instagram comment.

While many have been supportive of her newfound love, some online users have criticized Selena over it. One Instagram commenter even slammed her and referenced the former comment she once left under ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s Instagram post in the middle of their on-and-off relationship. Justin and Selena dated from 2010 to 2018, which is when he married his wife, Hailey Bieber.

“‘If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol -it should be special between you two only. don’t be mad at your fans. they love you [sic],” In response, Selena wrote, “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die [sic].”

Although they started dating earlier in 2023, Selena and Benny have known each other since 2015 when they worked together on her album Revival. Benny is credited on her songs “Same Old Love” and “Kill ‘Em With Kindness.”