Selena Gomez Reveals When She Started Dating Benny Blanco as She Defends Their Relationship

Selena Gomez gave fans a little bit more insight into the timeline as to when she and Benny Blanco started dating in an Instagram comment. She was also responding to a fan who had criticized her for sharing photos with her new boyfriend on a post about her new romance. In her response, Selena, 31, revealed that she’d been seeing Benny, 35, for about half a year before the rumors were confirmed.

A fan had tagged the Only Murders in the Building actress to say that she should’ve kept her romance private due to the backlash. ‘if you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol -it should be special between you two only. don’t be mad at your fans. they love you,” they said.

Selena defended the relationship, admitting that they’d been together for much longer than the initial rumors would have one believe. “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die,” she wrote.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer revealed her romance with Benny in an Instagram comment on December 7. She commented on a post from the Pop Factions Instagram account. The outlet shared a post titled “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship With Benny Blanco,” and Selena commented, “Facts.”

Since going public with the relationship, Selena has showed love to the producer a few times. She seemed to give him a subtle nod by showing a ring with a “B” on it in an Instagram Story, via Us Weekly. “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” she also wrote.

Besides her new romance, Selena has had quite a lot to celebrate recently. She was announced as a Golden Globe nominee for Best Actress in a Television Series — Comedy or Musical on Monday, December 11. Around the same time that she was dating Benny, she also revealed that her upcoming album might be sooner than expected. She teased that “SG3” could arrive “in 2 months” in an Instagram comment.