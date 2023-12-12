When Did Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Start Dating? Their Full Relationship Timeline

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Selena Gomez loves her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, like a love song! The Only Murders in the Building star publicly confirmed that she and the record producer are in a relationship, but fans were taken by surprise, and they want to know how long their romance has been going on. Keep reading to get a rundown of Selena and Benny’s relationship timeline!

October 2015

Selena and Benny started working together on her second studio album, Revival, in 2015. Benny was credited on her songs “Kill Em With Kindness” and “Same Old Love.”

Same Old Love (Live at Billboard Women in Music 2015) by Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/h9QO2WPeFx — songs that made history (@HistoricSong) December 11, 2023

March 2019

The duo collaborated again for Selena’s track “I Can’t Get Enough.” Based on their working relationship, it appeared that the pair developed a solid friendship over the years.

June 2023

According to Selena’s public comment that indicated she and Benny had been dating for “six months,” this means the couple began their romance in June 2023. The “Single Soon” artist confirmed this timeline in a December 2023 Instagram comment when replying to a fan who was seemingly referencing an old comment that Selena left on Justin Bieber’s Instagram account several years ago.

“If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol – it should be special between you two only. don’t be mad at your fans. they love you [sic],” the Instagram commenter wrote, to which Selena responded, “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die [sic].”

October 2023

Benny attended Selena’s brand Rare Beauty’s Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health in L.A.

November 2023

Selena and Benny Blanco in NY [December 10] pic.twitter.com/6Gw1PWbEVL — Selena Gomez Worldwide (@WorldwideSelG) December 12, 2023

One month before she publicly declared their relationship, Selena gave Benny a shout-out in an Instagram Stories statement to congratulate him on his cookbook, Open Wide.

“One of my favs releasing a cook book,” she reportedly wrote across a snapshot of Benny’s book.

That month, celebrity Instagram account Pop Factions reported that Selena and Benny were dating. The account also shared a post revealing that Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefy, had followed Benny on Instagram.

December 2023

🚨 Selena Gomez com Benny Blanco via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/OV9p8U541n — Portal Selena Brasil (@PortalSelenaBR) December 7, 2023

Selena officially confirmed that she was dating Benny. The Disney Channel alum shared a black and white photo via her Instagram Stories of herself leaning on someone who appeared to be Benny. She also responded to multiple fans’ comments under an Instagram fan account. In one response, Selena commented, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”