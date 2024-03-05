Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reveals He Brought Her Favorite Dish to the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Set

The boyfriend of the year award goes to Benny Blanco! Selena Gomez‘s man and longtime music collaborator revealed in a new interview that he brought the 31-year-old Hulu star some lunch while she resumed filming Only Murders in the Building for its upcoming fourth season.

“She loves soup. So, she was shooting a show yesterday and I made a little soup, and I brought it over to her,” Benny, 35, said during a recent livestream conversation on TalkShopLive.

Benny was discussing his new cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, during the segment, and the record producer explained what else he enjoys making for the “Single Soon” songstress.

“She’s a huge steak fan too,” he pointed out. “She always asks for steak, and she always asks for these little perfect fried potatoes.”

When asked whether or not he and Selena would collab on a show together, Benny replied, “Maybe someday. We always cook together, it’s not, like, just for her show. She’s an incredible cook. We have so much fun. All we do is eat.”

Selena and Benny went public with their romance late last year, but the Disney Channel alum revealed that they had already been dating for six months at that point. This is her first long-term relationship since breaking up with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber for good in 2018.

Earlier this year, the Wizards of Waverly Place star brought Benny to the Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for her role in OMITB. The pair were even seen kissing following the ceremony, as Selena shared a steamy photo of them via her Instagram Stories at the time.

In February, Selena kept the details of her and Benny’s relationship private during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. However, she briefly addressed it after Zane asked about her dating life.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” Selena noted. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel, and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”