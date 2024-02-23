Selena Gomez Opens Up About Feeling ‘Safest’ in Her Relationship With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is on cloud nine in her relationship with Benny Blanco. While promoting her new single “Love On,” which was released with the accompanying music video on February 22, the 31-year-old singer spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily and opened up about how this might just be the best relationship she’s ever been in.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” Selena said in the interview, per PEOPLE. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome,” she added.

Selena and Benny, 35, confirmed they were dating in December 2023, and Selena clarified that they started going out months earlier. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” the former Disney Channel star told fans in an Instagram comment at the time. On Valentine’s Day, Selena shared a picture with her record producer boyfriend, and wrote, “I love you,” across the fun selfie. The couple was also seen making out while attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and made headlines for rocking matching pajamas during Nicola Peltz‘s sleepover birthday party in January.

As fans know, the Only Murders in the Building star been in several public relationships before. Her last long-term relationship was with Justin Bieber, 29, who she dated on-and-off from 2010 until their final split in 2018, after which Justin got married to Hailey Baldwin. Selena also dated Zedd, 34, in 2015, The Weeknd, 34, in 2017, and was linked to The Chainsmokers DJ Drew Taggart, 34, in early 2023.

Back when she was single in 2022, Selena opened up about her thoughts on love during an episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast. “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” the Rare Beauty founder said at the time. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”