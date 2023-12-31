Selena Gomez & New BF Benny Blanco Cuddle in Front of Ocean in New Photo

Selena Gomez, 31, took to her Instagram story to share another PDA-filled photo of her and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, 35. The singer held onto the producer’s arms as he wrapped his own arms around her from behind, in the snapshot. There was an ocean behind them and Selena had her hair down and wore a black coat as Benny wore a multi-colored floral patterned hoodie.

The “Wolves” crooner didn’t include a caption with the photo, but probably didn’t need one. Once she posted it, her fans gushed over their love in their own comments on reposts of the photo.

Selena’s new photo with Benny comes just a few days after she posted a photo of them cuddling at an art exhibit. The doting girlfriend posed for selfies in front of mirrors on a pink ceiling and looked as happy as could be. She also shared a photo of Benny standing alone at the exhibit.

Selena first confirmed she was dating Benny earlier this month and revealed they had been a couple for six months at that point. She also posted a black and white photo of her laying with him. “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” she replied to a fan in the comments section of one of her posts at the time.

On December 15, Selena also shared a series of photos she took in New York. One of them included her and BFF Taylor Swift celebrating the latter’s birthday and another of her and Benny sharing a passionate kiss. “New York, my favorite moments w you this week,” she wrote in the caption of the post. She has also been seen wearing a “B” ring, which is believed to be her way of honoring Benny and their romance.

Before Selena dated Benny, she was involved in a very publicized on and off relationship with Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Baldwin. She also dated The Weeknd and was previously romantically linked to Zedd, Niall Horan, Samuel Krost, and Drew Taggart.