Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Snuggle Up in Sweet PDA Photo From Their Romantic Date Night

Selena Gomez is continuing to show off her romance with Benny Blanco to the world. The Rare Beauty founder, 31, took to her Instagram Story on December 27 to give her followers a glimpse into the couple’s date night at an art exhibit. Selena shared a photo of the lovebirds posing for selfies in the mirrors on the pink ceiling. Benny, 35, lovingly wrapped his arms around Selena, who had a big smile on her face as she snapped the selfies.

In another photo, Selena snapped Benny standing alone posing in front of the same pink mirrors. The music producer had on a white jacket with a colorful design on the back and a pair of pink pants. Selena, meanwhile, appeared to be wearing all black on the date night.

Selena confirmed that she was dating Benny earlier in December, but she later admitted that they’ve been together for about six months in an Instagram comment. Selena later shared a cute black-and-white photo of the two of them on her Instagram Story, as well as a photo of them kissing. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer even gushed over her new man in a comment on Instagram. “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” she said.

After going public with the romance, Selena opened up about what her relationship priorities are in an interview with Vogue México y Latinoamerica. “Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a bit of both,” she said, after explaining how she wants someone who loves themself and others. “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you,” she added, “but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

Selena and Benny have had a solid working relationship for years before they started dating. Their first collaboration was in 2015 for Selena’s single “Same Old Love.” This past August, they worked together again on Selena’s latest track “Single Soon.” Benny is an all-star producer who has worked with Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Charlie Puth, and more world-famous artists.