Selena Gomez Shares Brand-New Photo of Her & Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco aren’t hiding their romance anymore! The “Feel Me” artist, 31, shared a brand-new black and white photo of them together via her Instagram Stories on December 12. In the shot, Selena was embracing someone who appeared to be Benny, 35, while showing off her sparkling manicure for the camera.

Earlier this month, the Only Murders in the Building actress went public with her and Benny’s relationship. While fans, at first, believed they had just started dating, Selena revealed that they’ve actually been together for six months.

A fan tagged Selena on Instagram last week, advising her to keep her and Benny’s relationship under wraps due to the pressure of being in the public eye. The online user went so far as to rephrase a comment that Selena had left under ex Justin Bieber’s Instagram several years ago when they were in their on and off romance.

“If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol -it should be special between you two only. don’t be mad at your fans. they love you [sic],” the fan wrote, to which Selena replied, “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die [sic].”

Selena Gomez shares new photo with boyfriend, Benny Blanco. pic.twitter.com/U3Txppwjsz — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) December 13, 2023

In addition to defending her new love, Selena took it upon herself to describe how much “better” her boyfriend is compared to past flames. While replying to other fan account posts, the “Baila Conmigo” singer commented, “He is my absolute everything in my heart” and “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”

Although Selena and Benny started dating over the summer, they developed a solid working relationship over the years. Their first collaboration was in 2015 for Selena’s single “Same Old Love.” This past August, they worked together again on Selena’s latest track “Single Soon.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s dating life has become a huge topic among Selenators. Earlier this year, fans specuated that Selena was romantically linked to former One Direction member Zayn Malik. However, neither of them confirmed the rumors. Last year, a report claimed that Selena and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggert were casually dating, but she also never confirmed this news.