Drew Taggart: 5 Things To Know About The Chainsmokers DJ Reportedly Dating Selena Gomez

Drew Taggart is a one-part of the DJ duo, The Chainsmokers, who rose to fame in 2016.

Not only is he a famous DJ, but he’s also a Grammy-winning musician.

Most recently, Drew has been linked to pop singer Selena Gomez, as reported by US Weekly on Jan. 16, 2023.

There are many handsome musicians out there and Andrew “Drew” Taggart, 33, is one of them! Drew is one-half of The Chainsmokers indie music group known for their hit songs “Don’t Let Me Down”, “Something Just Like This”, and more. The 33-year-old was born in Portland, Maine in 1989, and attended Syracuse University before launching into global stardom. Aside from his music career, he has recently been romantically linked to pop singer Selena Gomez, 30, according to US Weekly. Below are five things to know about Selena’s reported new beau!

1. Drew Taggart Is A Member Of The Chainsmokers

The Hollywood hunk is a member of the indie/electronic DJ duo The Chainsmokers, as mentioned above. Drew and his bandmate, Alex Pall, 37, released their first studio album, Memories…Do Not Open, in 2017 about one year after their hit EP, Collage, was released. Some of the group’s most known songs include “Closer (feat. Halsey)”, “Don’t Let Me Down”, and “Roses (feat. ROZES).”

Most recently, Drew and Alex released the album, So Far So Good, on May 13, 2022. Some of their EPs include Bouquet and Something Just Like This (Remixes). The DJ is often posting about his music on Instagram, where he notably has over 1.2 million followers. On Nov. 23, 2022, he took to his Instagram to share a gratitude post following one of his concerts. “full of schnitzel, covered in gasoline, sleep deprived, deeply inspired, feeling thankful and ready to do it again. thank you Prague Düsseldorf Hamburg Paris Amsterdam Milan Munich Brussels we will see u again soon,” Drew captioned the carousel of photos.

2. He Is Reportedly Dating Selena Gomez

Aside from his successful music career, many of Drew’s fans have been paying attention to his love life lately. The hitmaker was recently reportedly dating Selena Gomez, as of Jan. 16, 2023. A source told US Weekly that they are “very casual and low-key,” and also “aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs.”

Although neither of the singers have confirmed the romance at the time of publication, they are keeping it cute by having casual dates that include going “bowling and to the movies.” In addition to the adorable date nights, the “Wolves” songstress reportedly “can hardly keep her hands off him,” their source continued. Finally, the mag’s source added that Selena and Drew are “having a lot of fun together.”

3. Drew Dated Eve Jobs

Prior to his budding romance with the Disney Channel alum, Drew was linked to Apple founder Steve Jobs‘ daughter, Eve Jobs, 24. The two were reportedly seeing each other in the summer of 2022 and sparks were flying in Sept. 2022, per US Weekly. A source later told the mag that Drew and Eve were “very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways.” Along with Eve, Drew has also been linked to Meredith Mickelson, Haley Rowe, and Chantel Jeffries, who he split from in March 2021 after dating for one year.

4. He Loves To Travel

When Drew isn’t busy laying down tracks in the studio or winning over other pop stars, he can often be spotting traveling around the world. On Jan. 8, 2023, Drew shared a carousel of photos from a recent trip to Hawaii and captioned the post, “Kauai not?” And earlier, on Aug. 10, 2022, he took to Instagram to update his followers that he had been enjoying some rare time off. “i tried relaxing for a couples days.. turns out it’s really nice!”, he captioned the series of beach photos.

5. They Recently Released A Lo-fi Album

In the fall of 2022, Drew and Alex strayed from their high energy electronic beats and released a lo-fi remix of their album So Far So Good. The Main native posted a video of himself detailing the album release on Oct. 20, 2022. “This is very different than any other album we’ve ever put out,” he said in the clip. “It’s very chill… there’s no objective it’s just something to relax to, to study to, to cook dinner to.” Along with that album’s success, Drew and Alex won their first Grammy at the 59th annual GRAMMYS for “Best Dance Recording” for their track “Don’t Let Me Down.”