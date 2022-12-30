Selena Gomez Reportedly ‘Open’ To Dating Again 4 Years After Justin Bieber Split

It appears Selena Gomez is ready to take on 2023 with a new outlook on her love life! The pop singer and Only Murders in the Building star is reportedly looking forward to getting back into the dating scene, according to a source for ET. “Selena is feeling positive and optimistic,” the insider said. “She is open to dating.”

The news comes as her last serious romance, an on-again/off-again one at that, was with Justin Bieber before they officially broke up in May 2018. Justin would go on to date and marry Hailey Baldwin, who recently addressed the rumors that she hooked up with the “Sorry” singer while he was still dating Selena. “Not one time,” was Hailey’s response on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Rumors of bad blood between Selena and Hailey have been going around since Selena broke up with Justin and Hailey went on to marry him. The flames were fanned a plenty because it was never clear when Selena and Justin officially broke up and Hailey and Justin began dating. However, Hailey insisted their love lines never crossed during her podcast interview.

She explained that there were times that Justin and Selena “kind of [had] a back and forth,” but even in those cases, Hailey insisted that Justin and Selena were not “in a relationship” during that time. Rather, she said, they were “closing the door” on their “back and forth” relationship. “I can say, period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.”

Shortly after the interview, Hailey bumped into Selena at a Hollywood event and they took a cute photo together. If that wasn’t enough to dispel any hard feelings between the ladies, Selena also broke her silence on the drama during her own interview with Vulture. “Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing,” she said of taking the high road with Hailey.

Perhaps now, Selena has really moved on from Justin and is ready for a new episode in her romantic life. Here’s to Selena finding love in the new year!