Eve Jobs: 5 Things About The Daughter Of Apple’s Co-Founder, 22, Who’s Dating Harry Hudson

Eve Jobs is the daughter of Steve Jobs, and just confirmed she’s dating musician Harry Hudson. Get to know about this gorgeous heiress to the Apple icon’s fortune here.

Eve Jobs, 22, took to Instagram on Jan. 23 to post PDA-filled photos with her new boyfriend Harry Hudson, 27, for the first time and now all eyes are on them! The daughter of the late Steve Jobs and his widowed wife Laurene Powell Jobs looked like she was having a great time with the friend of the KarJenners in various outside locations in the photos and got many responses from her followers who wished the couple well.

The lovebirds were cozying up while standing on a huge rock in one pic and holding hands while walking outside in a neighborhood in another. A third pic showed Harry holding Eve as they playfully stuck their tongues out at each other, and a fourth showed them standing by a waterfront with their arms around each other. “team,” Eve sweetly wrote in the caption for the post.

So, who is Eve? Here are five things you should know about the blonde beauty.

1. She’s the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs. Though most of the world knows the late Steve Jobs as the face of Apple (the company he co-founded with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne) to Eve, he was known as “Dad.” In addition to Eve, Steve and Laurene had a son, Reed Jobs and a daughter, Erin Sienna Jobs.

2. She’s an equestrian star. Horses love apples, right? So it makes sense that the daughter of Apple’s co-founder would be a hit with the equines. The talented gal, who attended Stanford University, is an accomplished equestrian and often shares social media photos from festivals and competitions that show her in action on her horse.

She was named Show Jumping Hall Of Fame Rider of the Month for March 2017. The honor goes to “one rider who earns the most points on one horse in Series competition for that month. “I would like to congratulate Eve Jobs being named our Rider of the Month for March,” said George Morris, President of the Show Jumping Hall of Fame, when announcing the honor. “Eve is an excellent rider and we wish her continued success.”

3. Eve competes against some famous daughters. So, is it a thing that heiresses need to take up horse riding? It seems to be a thing, because in addition to Eve Jobs, Jennifer Gates, (daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates), Jessica Springsteen (Bruce Springsteen’s daughter) and Destry Spielberg, the daughter of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw are all involved in the impressive sport.

“It took me a long time to figure out how to balance friends, school, and riding, but through the years I figured out the best way to make it all work is to prioritize what is most important to you,” she said in a 2016 interview, according to Business Insider.

4. She also models. In addition to horse riding photos, Eve often posts photos of herself looking gorgeous in various poses. Whether she’s applying lip gloss while sitting in a bathtub, or wearing a sheer dress in front of green trees, she always knows how to look amazing and inspire her followers.

5. She let her father know who’s the boss. As a child, Eve would show all the hints that she would – as her father described her – grow up to be “a strong-willed, funny firecracker.” Eve would call her father’s assistant at work to make sure she was “put on his calendar,” according to Walter Issacson’s biography, Steve Jobs. “She’s a pistol and has the strongest will of any kid I’ve ever met,” Steve told Walter.