Selena Gomez Reportedly Dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart: It’s ‘Casual & Low-Key’

Selena Gomez is officially off the market! A new report by Us Weekly claims the singer, 30, is dating The Chainsmokers‘ Andrew “Drew” Taggart, 33, and they’re not sneaking around or trying to hide it. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” an insider told the news outlet, adding that their new romance is “very casual and low-key.” They “go bowling and to the movies” when they spend time together, the source added.

Selena is very “affectionate” with the rocker, the insider noted, and she “can hardly keep her hands off him”. Overall, they’re “having a lot of fun together”, the insider concluded.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Selena and Drew’s reps for comment, but we didn’t receive immediate responses. The story is developing…

This new relationship comes just four months after it was reported that Drew was dating Steve Jobs‘ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs. It also comes just days after Drew and his Chainsmokers bandmate Alex Pall admitted they’ve had threesomes with fans in the past. But that’s all in his past now, and he’s allegedly focusing on his relationship with Selena now.

Before dating Eve, Drew was linked to Meredith Mickelson, Haley Rowe, and Chantel Jeffries, who he split from in March 2021 after one year of dating. Selena, on the other hand, has been linked to Zedd, The Weeknd, Niall Horan and Charlie Puth since her breakup with Justin Bieber in March 2018, after dating on and off since 2011.

Interestingly, in Nov. 2022, Selena said she still had “hope” for finding love despite her past heartbreaks. “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” she said on an episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.” At the time, she went on to reveal that although there are “days that I feel so far away” from being in another relationship, when all is said and done, “I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all.”