Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Dating Chainsmokers Singer Drew Taggart: It Started As A ‘Fling’

It’s almost cuffing season, and Eve Jobs and Drew Taggart reportedly have started a relationship with each other! The model, who is also Steve Jobs’ daughter, and The Chainsmokers frontman have started dating after starting to see each other over the summer, a source told Us Weekly. The insider said that even though the pair’s relationship started as a “casual summer fling,” they have been “having fun” with each other.

The new relationship is an exciting development for both of the stars. Each of them were in high-profile relationships in 2021. Drew, 32, had been romantically involved with Chantel Jeffries, and Eve, 24, was dating Harry Hudson, and the pair’s recent romance seems to be the first relationship either is in since their respective splits.

HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Eve and Drew for comment.

When Drew and Chantel split up in April 2021, the pair had been dating for about a year. The musician’s representative confirmed that the couple had a mutual breakup in a statement to Us Weekly. “It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends,” they said. Eve had gone public with her relationship with Harry in January 2021, but the model has since deleted pictures of the two of them from her Instagram.

Other than the relationship, it’s been quite a busy year for both of the stars. Eve signed her first modeling contract with DNA Modeling Management back in March, and she’s clearly doing incredibly well in the industry. The Apple Founder’s youngest daughter was featured on the October cover of Vogue, and her photos were revealed back in August.

As for Drew, the singer and his musical partner in The Chainsmokers Alex Pall made their comeback with the musical group this year with a series of hilarious videos, poking fun at memes of their band. The group also released their first album in three years So Far So Good in May. The record was their long-awaited followup to 2019’s World War Joy.