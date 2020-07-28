Chantel Jeffries Confirms She’s Dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart With PDA Pic

New couple alert! Chantel Jeffries and Drew Taggart are officially an item, and they sealed the deal by kissing in a hot new Instagram pic.

Chantel Jeffries, who has previously dated Justin Bieber, has a new man in her life! The DJ is dating Drew Taggart, who is one half of The Chainsmokers. Chantel and Drew confirmed their relationship on her Instagram page on July 27. She posted two photos of them together — one of them kissing, and another where her head is resting on his shoulder.

This romance confirmation comes five months after Drew and Chantel were first rumored to be an item. The two partied together over Super Bowl weekend in February, and were spotted dancing by the DJ booth at a party in Miami. Speculation that Chantel and Drew were dating resurfaced in June when they were photographed on multiple nights out together.

Chantel has been linked to a number of famous faces over the years. She dated Justin in 2014 and they briefly rekindled things in 2016. She’s also had rumored flings with Machine Gun Kelly, The Weeknd, Logan Paul, Travis Scott, Kyrie Irving and Jordan Clarkson. However, this is the first time in quite a while that she’s been public with a relationship on social media — so things must be pretty serious with Drew!

Just hours before the 27-year-old’s public show of love for Drew, The Chainsmokers began making headlines for a concert that they held in the Hamptons on July 25. A video from the event showed dozens of concertgoers who were not practicing social distancing OR wearing masks, despite coronavirus still being extremely prevalent in New York. The duo received major backlash for allowing this to happen, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo even weighed in about the controversial concert.

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

“Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations,” the Governor wrote on Twitter. “I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.” The Chainsmokers have not responded to a request for comment about the situation.