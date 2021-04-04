Chantel Jeffries & The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Secretly Split ‘A Month Ago’ After 1-Year Of Dating

DJ Drew Taggart and actress Chantel Jeffries have called it quits. The pair confirmed their romance in early 2020 but have since parted ways.

Chantel Jeffries, and DJ Andrew “Drew” Taggart have headed to splitsville. The actress and The Chainsmokers musician have gone their separate ways after one year of dating, Us Weekly reported. “They broke up a month ago,” the Grammy winner’s rep told the outlet on April 3. “It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends.” The split comes one year after the pair first sparked romance rumors at a Super Bowl party in Miami. They were later seen on a double date in Los Angeles with fellow Chainsmokers star Alexander “Alex” Pall on a double date, before making their love Instagram official in July.

At the time, Chantal confirmed their relationship with two photos of them together — one snap showed them kissing, while she rested her head on his shoulder in the second pic. Chantel was previously linked to a number of famous faces over the years. She dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2014 to 2016, and reportedly had flings with Machine Gun Kelly, The Weeknd, Logan Paul, Travis Scott, Kyrie Irving and Jordan Clarkson.

While she dated Drew, he and his bandmate got in some hot water after footage from The Chainsmokers’ swanky drive-in concert in the Hamptons was posted on social media. The clip showed a large crowd watching the “Closer” hitmakers at the July 25 gig, however social-distancing practices were not in place.

The field where The Chainsmokers played was a 100-acre venue, and had concert-goers checked for their temperatures upon arrival. Despite the proceeds from the event going directly towards charities like No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children’s Medical Fund of New York, Twitter users were quick to roast both attendees, and the band. “Imagine giving yourself COVID to watch the Chainsmokers hit ‘Play’ on their 2018 Macbook Pro,” one Twitter user wrote, while another chimed in, “Imagine your last concert is the chainsmokers ugh.”

The duo even received backlash from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.”