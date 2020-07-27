Twitter users dragged The Chainsmokers after footage from their drive-in Hamptons concert surfaced on social media. Many were infuriated to see that safety precautions were not being practiced by concert-goers.

The Chainsmokers were set ablaze on Twitter after footage from their swanky drive-in concert in the Hamptons was posted on social media. The clip, which was tweeted by Twitter user Rex Champan, featured a stage view of the crowded acre where the “Closer” hitmakers — Alexander “Alex” Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart — played their July 25 gig. Just based on the short clip, which you can see below, social-distancing practices didn’t appear to be a priority for the concert attendees.

The Hamptons: The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert last night. No social-distancing during a pandemic. We may be doomed…pic.twitter.com/rreahTaK0p — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020

However, precautions were set in place for ticket holders to take advantage of. The field where The Chainsmokers played was a 100-acre venue, and had concert-goers checked for their temperatures upon arrival. Every attendee was given a face mask and hand-sanitizing stations were set up around the area, according to information that was provided to TMZ. The event was also quite expensive, with some ticket packages going for $25,000. All of the money, however, went directly towards charities –No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children’s Medical Fund of New York.

But the goodwill behind the concert didn’t stop Twitter from roasting concert attendees and The Chainsmokers. “Imagine giving yourself COVID to watch the Chainsmokers hit ‘Play’ on their 2018 Macbook Pro,” one Twitter user scathingly wrote. “Imagine your last concert is the chainsmokers ugh,” another person chimed in. Others had harsh words for the concert attendants, with one person asking, “do these people live in alternative realities?”

Imagine giving yourself COVID to watch the Chainsmokers hit 'Play' on their 2018 Macbook Pro — RedSquareBear (@RedSquareBear) July 27, 2020

The Grammy winning EDM group’s Hamptons concert comes as the United States continues to set a new record each day for coronavirus cases. In New York, the state where The Chainsmokers performed, coronavirus cases were at an all-time high before social-distancing and wearing a face mask was made the norm by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Despite New York’s efforts, however, the rest of the country is still struggling to flatten the curve.

California has seen a surge in cases for the past few weeks, with over 30% of the state’s positive cases found in Los Angeles. Florida continues to set records each day for more test results coming back as positive, with more than 400,000 reported. All of this as President Donald Trump continues to pressure states to reopen schools for the fall despite the risk and prolonging of the pandemic.