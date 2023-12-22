Selena Gomez Reveals Relationship Priorities Amidst Romance with Benny Blanco

Image Credit: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez opened up about what she prioritizes in a relationship in a new interview, published on Thursday, December 21. The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, revealed that she wants someone caring and who is a good listener in the new interview. While she didn’t speak about her budding romance with Benny Blanco, the outlet did note that she had recently confirmed her romance with the producer, 35.

The “Single Soon” popstar admitted that she’s finding a balance between self-respect and her love for others in the interview with Vogue México y Latinoamerica. “Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a bit of both,” she said. “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

The interview was released just weeks after Selena confirmed that she was dating the all-star producer, but she later admitted that they’ve been together for about six months in an Instagram comment. Selena later shared a cute black-and-white photo of the two of them on her Instagram Story. She also shared a cute photo of them kissing.

Selena hasn’t been shy about sharing her relationship priorities and emotions in the past. While she was single, she also made plenty of jokes about her relationship status on social media.

While fans are very excited that the Rare singer has found a new beau, there are also plenty of people that are also looking forward to Selena’s latest album, three years after dropping her previous record. While there was some reprieve when she dropped “Single Soon” back in August, there hasn’t been an official announcement for when her next album will drop. The singer and actress did drop a hint as to when fans will get “SG3” in an Instagram comment. She teased that there will be a new album “in 2 months.”