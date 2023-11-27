Selena Gomez’s Dating Status Revealed After Claiming She’s Single

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez is reportedly not focusing on a relationship, but she is dating! A source close to the singer and actress told Entertainment Tonight that she’s been “doing her own thing” recently. The new report comes months after Selena, 31, made a joke about being single in a TikTok video back in September. The insider said that she’s been focusing on what’s best for herself.

The source told the outlet that Selena has been “casually dating and doing well,” but isn’t too concerned about whether she’s in a relationship or not. “She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy,” they told ET.

Back in August, Selena dropped her new song “Single Soon,” which led to much fan speculation that it was inspired by her own dating life. While there have been a few romance rumors about the Only Murders in the Building star in the past year, Selena hasn’t shied away from making jokes about being single and poking fun at her relationship status.

While the report says that Selena isn’t feeling “pressured” to be in a relationship right now, there have been romance rumors linking her to Zayn Malik and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers earlier this year. Back in September, she was spotted with a new mystery man, but it appears that those romance rumors were just that.

Aside from “casually dating,” Selena has kept busy with her own projects and friendships. Back in October, Selena checked out a customer when she worked as a cashier at Sephora on World Mental Health Day, as she promoted her Rare Beauty brand. Later that month, she also met up with her pal Taylor Swift for a girls’ night out with a few other pals in New York City.