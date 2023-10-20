Taylor Swift Reunites With BFF Selena Gomez for Girls’ Night Out Amid Travis Kelce Romance

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

So much has been going on in the world of Taylor Swift, but she always makes time for her friends. Taylor had a girls’ night out with BFF Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, and Keleigh Teller at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on October 20, according to photos obtained by PEOPLE. Taylor, 33, had been in New York City for a few days last week with Travis Kelce, but she’s since traveled to the West Coast.

The ladies looked stylish in their casual outfits. Taylor rocked a white crochet top over a black tank with blue jeans. Selena, 31, stepped out in a black top and high-waisted blue jeans. Taylor, Selena, and the rest of their group were in high spirits as they spent quality time together.

Taylor and Selena recently had a BFF night out at the MTV VMAs in September 2023. They hung out in the audience, and Taylor could be seen cheering for her bestie as she took home the award for Best Afrobeat for her collaboration with Rema.

Taylor and her pals definitely had a lot to catch up on. In just the last few weeks, Taylor’s new relationship with Travis, 34, has gotten very serious. The “Cruel Summer” singer has supported the Kansas City Chiefs tight end by attending two of his football games.

The couple had a memorable weekend in the Big Apple and made surprise cameo appearances in the SNL season 49 premiere. Taylor and Travis also showed major PDA as they left restaurants in the city and officially confirmed their romance. The pair held hands as they walked to their car, and Travis proved to be the perfect gentleman by making sure the Grammy winner got settled in their vehicle.

Taylor is gearing up to kick off the international leg of her Eras Tour. She’ll start off in South America in November, before moving on to Japan, Australia, and more. Despite both of their busy schedules, Travis is planning on visiting Taylor while she’s on tour, according to ET. “Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future,” the source said. “Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.”