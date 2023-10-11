Selena Gomez Checks Out a Customer at Sephora: ‘This Is So Fun’

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 31, took on the role of a cashier at Sephora during a recent visit amid World Mental Health Day on October 10! While at the store to promote her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, the starlet opted to step behind the counter and check out a customer. “Thank you so much for shopping at Sephora!” she joked while she scanned the items. “This is so fun, you guys.”

While at the beauty store, Selena looked chic in an all-black pantsuit and white t-shirt. She accessorized the ensemble with gold hoop earrings and styled her raven-hued tresses in a center part. As she put the products in the famous black-and-white bag, Selena even made sure to ask if the customer got “everything” that they needed during their visit. The 31-year-old laughed in amusement during the interaction.

Soon after a video of Selena at Sephora landed on social media, many of her fans took to the comments to react. “Selena Gomez- actress, singer, businesswoman, brand owner, producer, and now cashier,” the admirer captioned the sweet clip. Meanwhile, a few of her fans took to Instagram to react to the same video. “She is so beautiful and full of light,” the fan wrote, while a second added, “I love this short hair so much.”

The Disney Channel alum took to Instagram that same day to reveal that her makeup company would donate 100% of sales to the Rare Impact Fund on World Mental Health Day. “Today is World Mental Health Day (!!!) starting right now @sephora is donating 100% of @rarebeauty sales to the Rare Impact Fund for 24 hours only. ​#MakeARareImpact today by shopping Rare Beauty only at Sephora,” Selena explained in her stunning selfie. “It would mean the world to me to have you join us in expanding access to mental health resources and support for young people around the world.”

In honor of the day, Selena spoke to Wondermind on October 10 to discuss how she takes care of her mental wellbeing. During the candid interview, the pop sensation explained that her sister, Gracie, helps her when she is having a rough day. “Spending time with my little sister, Gracie. She’s so innocent and pure. She helps me keep perspective on life,” Selena explained. “It’s funny because she’s 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice. She is very wise.”

Further in the conversation, she admitted that it helped her overall once she began to be open about her own mental health struggles with her fans. “When I decided to be open about my mental health, people began to reach out and share their stories,” the “Calm Down” hitmaker said. “Listening and connecting was the biggest gift because you feel less alone.” Selena also shared a sweet note with her fans at the end of the interview: “Please know you are enough, and you are not alone.”