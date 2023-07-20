Selena Gomez Admits Sister Gracie, 9, Is ‘Cooler’ Than She’ll ‘Ever Be’ In Cute Sibling Selfie

Sisterly love! Selena Gomez posted a super cute selfie with her younger sister Gracie on Instagram on Thursday, July 20. Both of the sisters seemed to be wearing matching outfits, and the “Lose You To Love Me” singer, 30, wrote about how awesome her younger sister, 9, is. “I love my little me -she’s cooler than I’ll ever be,” she wrote in the caption.

The selfie featured Selena holding her phone super close to a mirror. She appeared to have her hair tied back in a tight ponytail, with her sister styling her hair the same way. Both of them also seemed to be wearing black blazers for a sweet sister bonding moment. Selena was also wearing a few gold rings and hooped earrings, and she had on deep red lipstick.

Selena has been spending a lot of quality time with her younger sister throughout the summer. The Only Murders In The Building star posted a hilarious photo of the two of them sharing a gigantic croissant during her stay in Paris back in June. Selena had spent two months in the City of Light while working on a movie, and it looked like her sister came and stayed with her for a little bit. Back in April, Selena also brought Gracie to go support her pal Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour in their home state of Dallas. The concert was surely a night to remember, and the Red songwriter even gave Gracie the hat she wears during “22” in the middle of the song.

Aside from bonding with her sister, Selena has also been living her best life this summer. She revealed that she dyed her hair a bright blonde color in a recent photo dump. Besides her sister, she’s also been spending a lot of time with her girlfriends. She shared a series of pictures from “random moments” with Camila Cabello. She was also seen in Taylor’s photos from her epic Fourth of July weekend festivities.