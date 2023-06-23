Selena Gomez Shares Giant Croissant With Sister Gracie, 9, In Paris: Photo

Selena Gomez had a fabulous time in Paris these past two months and she shared a photo of her and her sister Gracie, 9, sharing a huge croissant. The 30-year-old posted a slideshow of photos from Paris and the first one of her and Gracie was adorable as they rocked matching shirts.

In the photo, Selena wore a white button-down cropped shirt with two pockets on the side styled with a pair of jeans. She accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses, chunky gold hoop earrings, and a black YSL purse. Meanwhile, Gracie rocked the exact same shirt in blue with a pair of jeans. The sisters held a huge croissant in between them as they posed like they were going to take a bite out of it.

Selena posted the photos with the caption, “Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all.”

Selena rocked a similar outfit to the one in the photo just a few days ago, but this time she wore a long-sleeve white Zara Crop Poplin Shirt with a pair of AGOLDE 90S Pinch Jeans, and Jennifer Fisher Lilly Hoop Earrings in Gold. Another one of our favorite looks from Selena in Paris was at a Rare Beauty event when she wore a high-waisted black and white striped mini skirt that put her long, toned legs on full display.

Selena’s pleated Chanel Resort 2023 Striped Mini Skirt started high on her waist and featured a super short hemline with tiers of ruffles. Tucked into her skirt was a white long-sleeve Chanel Resort 2023 Satin Button Down Shirt and she topped her look off with Alaia Caur Patent Leather and Pu Mules. A pair of skinny Dmy by Dmy Romi Black Rectangular Sunglasses and a tiny black and white Chanel Crystal Bow Brooch fastened at the top of her head tied her cute look together.