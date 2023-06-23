Selena Gomez Shares Giant Croissant With Sister Gracie, 9, In Paris: Photo

Selena Gomez & her younger sister Gracie shared a massive croissant while wearing matching shirts in Paris.

June 23, 2023 9:37AM EDT
selena gomez
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Thousands of fans waited outside the Bulgari hotel in Paris to see Selena Gomez after attending the Rare Beauty Event. 09 Jun 2023 Pictured: Selena Gomez. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA993044_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Selena Gomez looks ravishing as she leaves her exclusive Rare Beauty event for 100 influencers in the Gallery District of New York this evening. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Joseph Martinez/Plux/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez had a fabulous time in Paris these past two months and she shared a photo of her and her sister Gracie, 9, sharing a huge croissant. The 30-year-old posted a slideshow of photos from Paris and the first one of her and Gracie was adorable as they rocked matching shirts.

In the photo, Selena wore a white button-down cropped shirt with two pockets on the side styled with a pair of jeans. She accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses, chunky gold hoop earrings, and a black YSL purse. Meanwhile, Gracie rocked the exact same shirt in blue with a pair of jeans. The sisters held a huge croissant in between them as they posed like they were going to take a bite out of it.

Selena posted the photos with the caption, “Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all.”

Selena rocked a similar outfit to the one in the photo just a few days ago, but this time she wore a long-sleeve white Zara Crop Poplin Shirt with a pair of AGOLDE 90S Pinch Jeans, and Jennifer Fisher Lilly Hoop Earrings in Gold. Another one of our favorite looks from Selena in Paris was at a Rare Beauty event when she wore a high-waisted black and white striped mini skirt that put her long, toned legs on full display.

selena gomez
Selena Gomez & her sister Gracie at Disney’s ‘Frozen II’ premiere in LA in Nov. 2019. (Joseph Martinez/Plux/Shutterstock)

Selena’s pleated Chanel Resort 2023 Striped Mini Skirt started high on her waist and featured a super short hemline with tiers of ruffles. Tucked into her skirt was a white long-sleeve Chanel Resort 2023 Satin Button Down Shirt and she topped her look off with Alaia Caur Patent Leather and Pu Mules. A pair of skinny Dmy by Dmy Romi Black Rectangular Sunglasses and a tiny black and white Chanel Crystal Bow Brooch fastened at the top of her head tied her cute look together.

