Hailey Bieber Urges Fans Not To Leave Selena Gomez Mean Comments: ‘Don’t Want That’

Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Story with a message to her fans on June 12. “If you’re leaving rude or mean comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever condone hateful, mean or nasty comments,” she wrote. “Doing that is not supporting me..if you are participating in that you are a part of a culture I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything.”

Although Hailey didn’t specify whose posts she was referring to, she has been dealing with fans pitting her against Selena Gomez on social media for years. Earlier this month, fans once again brought up talks of a feud between the ladies, leading to a surge of comments, just like Hailey mentioned in her IG Story. Hailey made sure to ‘like’ one of Selena’s recent posts on Instagram to prove that she has no bad blood with the singer, but the move only intensified the war of words, which is likely what led her to post this message.

View Related Gallery Selena Gomez's Hottest Looks: Photos Of The Star's Best Red Carpet Outfits Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019 Thousands of fans waited outside the Bulgari hotel in Paris to see Selena Gomez after attending the Rare Beauty Event. 09 Jun 2023 Pictured: Selena Gomez. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA993044_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Rumors of a feud between Selena and Hailey have stemmed from their respective relationships with Justin Bieber. Selena dated Justin on and off from 2011 until 2018, but he also dated Hailey during one of their breakups. When Justin and Selena ended things for good in March 2018, it was only weeks before he started dating Hailey again, and he proposed to the model by that July. The timeline bothered Jelena fans for years, and in the fall of 2022, Hailey finally set the record straight during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

During the interview, Hailey insisted there was no drama with Selena. She also said that fans aren’t fully up to speed on the timeline of her reconciliation with Justin. Although she didn’t get into the specifics of the timeline, she said that everyone involved (herself, Selena and Justin) are all on the same page about it. Then, in Oct. 2022, Selena seemed to show unity with these statements by posing for photos with Hailey when they attended the same public event.

Some cryptic social media behavior from both ladies in Feb. 2023 reignited rumors of a feud. However, in March, Selena took to Instagram to scold her fans for their treatment of Hailey. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know she is receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.” Hailey responded by publicly thanking Selena for speaking out, and shared that they had been talking for “weeks” about how to end the feud narrative.