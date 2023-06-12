Hailey Bieber ‘Likes’ Selena Gomez’s IG Post To Prove They’re On Good Terms After Feud Rumors

Hailey Bieber, 26, showed support for Selena Gomez, 30, by liking her latest Instagram post on Sunday, June 11. The positive support on social media came three months after the two reportedly squashed a rumored feud back in March. Hailey liking the actress and singer’s post was a small way of signaling that there’s no bad blood between the two after fans speculated about their feuding.

The photo that Selena posted was a beautiful shot of her beside a mirror during a trip to France. She had her hair tied back in a ponytail and she rocked a short-sleeve Christian Dior top and accessorized with large hooped earrings. She also carried a black purse. “Crazy about you Paris,” she wrote in the caption. Besides Hailey showing love to Selena, a few other famous stars also left supportive comments, like Paris Hilton, who commented with a heart-eyes emoji.

View Related Gallery Selena Gomez's Hottest Looks: Photos Of The Star's Best Red Carpet Outfits Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019 Thousands of fans waited outside the Bulgari hotel in Paris to see Selena Gomez after attending the Rare Beauty Event. 09 Jun 2023 Pictured: Selena Gomez. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA993044_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The liking comes months after Selena took to her Instagram Story to put an end to fans that were speculating about a beef between the two. The “Calm Down” singer said that Hailey didn’t deserve the type of vitriolic comments that she was receiving online. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” she wrote. “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.” Shortly after sharing the message, Selena showed support for Hailey, who is married to Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, by following her on Instagram. The two are now following one another.

While Selena and Hailey never publicly stated that they were feuding, many fans had read into a series of TikTok clips and comments, interpreting them as having had issues with one another. After fans began to speculate, at one point, Selena revealed that she was taking a break from social media, saying she felt like it was “silly” and she was “too old” for the drama.