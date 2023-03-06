Justin Bieber Seemingly Shades Ex Selena Gomez At His Birthday Party Amid Hailey Drama

“Peaches” hitmaker Justin Bieber celebrated his 29th birthday over the weekend and seemingly shaded his ex, Selena Gomez, 30, with his lighter party favors on Mar. 4. “I’m so thankful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted,” the metal lighter covers were inscribed. Photos of the interesting gift were shared across social media, including by photographer Alfredo Flores, who is notably one of Justin’s longtime friends. He captioned his lighter cover with a single target emoji, as he celebrated at the party on Saturday.

The Disney Channel alum and Justin dated on and off from 2010 to 2018, until he married his model spouse in 2018. In addition, the subtle shade comes amid Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber‘s rumored feud with Selena and Kylie Jenner, 25. Not only did an old clip of the 26-year-old resurface, in which she shaded Selena’s bestie, Taylor Swift, 33, but Hailey and Kylie also beefed with her on Feb. 21.

In the resurfaced clip of Hailey, the blonde beauty stuck her finger in her mouth in disgust in response to an award show presenter discussing Taylor’s music. Later, Kylie seemingly responded to Selena’s video of laminating her eyebrows “too much”, with a selfie of her full brows via her Instagram Story. Despite fan speculation, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Selena both took to the comments section of a viral TikTok video to squash the rumor. “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly,” the former billionaire wrote on the post, while Selena agreed and added, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Since the online drama took over social media for several days, Selena has since announced she’s “taking a break” from social media. Despite her initial announcement of cutting back on social media, the 30-year-old continued to post on Instagram, however she went nearly two weeks without posting on TikTok, until Mar. 5. Selena shared a video of her makeup routine on Sunday and asked her fans for “kindness” following the drama with her ex’s wife. “Thank you and love you all so much,” she wrote in the comments section, before adding, “I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy.” Finally, she commented, “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

Meanwhile, Hailey took to Instagram on Mar. 1 to wish her hubby a happy birthday. “29 never looked so good Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody,” her caption of the photos began. “So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love.” Several celebrities attended Justin’s B-Day bash, including Billie Eilish, actor Jaden Smith, and more.