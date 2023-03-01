Hailey Bieber Gushes Over ‘Best Friend’ Justin In 29th Birthday Tribute After Selena Gomez Drama

Hailey Bieber is sending all the birthday love to her husband, Justin Bieber, as he turns 29 years old. “29 never looked so good,” the 26-year-old Rhode Beauty founder captioned an Instagram carousel of loved-up photos of her and Justin on March 1. “Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love.”

The first photo in the post, seen above, showed Hailey planting one on her man’s lips as he shyly smiled at the camera. The next two pics showed the iconic duo radiating even more couple goals. In the second image, Justin hugged his model wife from behind as he kissed the back of her head and she kissed his arms, which were lovingly wrapped around her neck. The next snapshot captured Hailey pressing up against Justin as she caressed his face and he held her by her mid-back. The last snapshot in the carousel showed a young Justin no more than a few years old cheesing hard as he held a blue towel around himself. Fans noticed that Hailey did not limit her comment section for the tribute, as she did recently with another post of her and the “Baby” hitmaker.

Hailey shared the post on her Instagram Story and wrote, “29!!!!!!!!” alongside some emotional-looking emojis and a white heart. She next reposted Complex‘s tribute to Justin for his birthday, which included several images of the former teen sensation throughout the years, plus a well-known clip of him drumming on a chair when he was a couple of years old. “My name is Justin! This is how I drum,” the proud tot exclaimed before breaking out into a drum solo. The video clip is adored by Justin’s Beliebers and was featured in his 2011 film, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

As fans know, Hailey’s post comes as the Vogue cover model continues to be accused of shading Selena Gomez not just recently, but over the years. The most recent drama arose when Hailey hopped on FaceTime with Kylie Jenner and they examined their eyebrows together. Kylie, 25, shared a screenshot of their chat on her Instagram just hours after Selena, 30, told her TikTok followers that she “accidentally laminated [her] brows too much.” Kylie had also shared a selfie of herself with the words, “this was an accident???” over her brows.

Kylie took to TikTok to accuse fans of “reaching” after they accused her of throwing shade at Selena, and Selena herself came to her defense, saying she’s “a fan” of the makeup mogul. However, that didn’t stop fans from relentlessly accusing Kylie and Hailey of being “mean girls”. Selena then hopped on an Instagram Live session on Feb. 23 to announce yet another hiatus from social media. “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly,” she explained, referencing the drama. “And I’m 30. I’m too old for this, so. But I love you guys so much!” Selena continued, “I will see you guys sooner than later. I just, I’m gonna just take a break from everything.”

Selena Gomez reveals on a short TikTok Live that she’ll be “taking a second from social media” after commenting on videos about Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. “I’m 30. I’m too old for this… I’m just going to take a break from everything.” pic.twitter.com/Tv5d9QACJZ — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) February 23, 2023

Just a month before, Hailey, Kendall Jenner, and singer Justine Skye were accused of making fun of Selena’s weight on TikTok after new photos of her in a swimsuit surfaced. Hailey deleted the video and immediately denied it had to do with Selena. The “Rare” hitmaker took to social media earlier this month to say she was not bothered by the video.

Although the alleged shade and Selena’s departure from social media happened last week, fans have yet to let their concerns about the situation fade. In fact, many have chosen sides and followed the Disney alum on social media while unfollowing Hailey and Kylie. Kylie has hemorrhaged about 1 million Instagram followers, per the Daily Mail, while Selena has gained nearly 10 million. Meanwhile, Hailey is down about 800,000 followers, according to Pop Hive. Hopefully, the drama did not get in the way of Hailey celebrating her man’s special day!