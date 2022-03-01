See Message

Hailey Baldwin Loves On Her ‘Amazing’ Husband Justin Bieber For His Birthday In Touching Tribute

Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram to share a series of photos and video clips of some of her husband Justin Bieber’s most memorable moments in their ‘beautiful life’ while wishing him a ‘Happy Birthday.’

Hailey Baldwin, 25, is celebrating Justin Bieber‘s 28th birthday with a super romantic post! The model shared several PDA-filled photos and videos of her and the singer living their lives together in honor of the special day and added a sweet and loving caption to go with it.

Hailey Baldwin’s birthday message to Justin Bieber. (Courtesy of Instagram)
“Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28 🥳❤️,” Hailey’s caption read.
The post showed off the lovebirds sharing a passionate kiss, cuddling and posing together, and the “Baby” crooner cheekily licking his wife’s neck while on a boat in the water. There was also an adorable photo of Justin when he was just a toddler, which helped to show how much he’s grown.
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at a previous event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)
Once Hailey shared the tribute, it didn’t take long for other celebs and fans to send their own birthday wishes to Justin. Some also commented on the eye-catching moments in the post. “So sweet!” one follower wrote while another called Hailey “amazing” for her public gesture.
Before Justin celebrated his birthday, he made headlines for being photographed kissing a friend’s baby. The cute moment happened after he and Hailey enjoyed dinner with friends on Feb. 17 and had fans immediately talking about how wonderful of a dad he would be. In the pic, he was wearing a neon green shirt and off-white knit hat as he held and gave the tot a smooch on the forehead.
Although the moment seemed to prove Justin’s all about doting on babies, Hailey recently admitted that they aren’t quite ready to welcome their own baby into the world just yet. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try,” she told WSJ Magazine. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”