Justin Bieber Heckled By Crowd At Rolling Loud As Crowd Blasts Wife Hailey After Selena Gomez Drama

The mess surrounding Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber spilled over into Rolling Loud, and some fans trolled Justin Bieber's surprise performance with an obscene chant about his wife.

March 8, 2023
Apparently, some Selena Gomez fans were in the audience at the Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud Festival over the weekend. Amid the ongoing drama between Selena, 30, and Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber made a surprise cameo during Don Tolliver‘s set to play “Private Landing” from Don’s new Love Sick album (per Billboard.) Yet, as a TikTok user named Danna (@dvnnvt) captured, not everyone was happy, as some audience members began to chant, “F*** Hailey.” Justin left the stage as the chorus of mostly male voices tried to heckle the “Peaches” singer some more.

This latest round in the seemingly never-ending story of Justin, 29, Selena, and Hailey, 26, began in late February. Selena used a Bella Hadid-inspired face filter on TikTok (“I wish I were pretty as Bella Hadid”) to mouth along to a viral audio meme. In a second video, Selena said that the face she was presenting was her’s and that she “accidentally laminated my brows too much.” After that, Kylie Jenner shared an IG Story of her brows. “This was an accident ?????” she captioned the shot. She also shared a story of her FaceTiming Hailey, with a closeup on their brows.

This interaction caught the attention of Nuha (@devotedly.yours) on TikTok, who made a video calling out the exchange, alleging shade between Kylie, 25, Hailey, and Selena. “This is reaching,” Kylie wrote in the TikTok video. “No shade towards Selena ever, and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! [You] guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.” Selena also chimed in. “Agreed, [Kylie]. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

At the same time as this, fans resurfaced an old video of Hailey on the Drop The Mic show. In the old clip, someone mentioned Taylor Swift, and Hailey made a gagging motion before shrugging. “So sorry,” Selena commented on this clip, “my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.” Shortly after, fans discovered Hailey’s tweets from 2011 where she was “100% team #Jelena.”

Adding fuel to the fire – literally – Justin celebrated his 29th birthday and passed out party favors to the guests, including Western-themed metal covers for your Bic lighters. One of these covers was engraved with the phrase, “I’m so thankful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted.” When the images were shared online, fans took this phrase as a dig at Selena, who dated Justin on and off for eight years until their final breakup in 2018. However, the nature of the apparently custom-ordered gifts — and how long it would take to produce them — would suggest that they weren’t related to this latest online messiness. That didn’t stop fans from chanting at Rolling Loud, though.

