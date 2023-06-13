Selena Gomez Promises New Music Is ‘Coming’ As She Posts New Studio Pics From Paris

Selena Gomez is preparing fans for her next album, which might be arriving sooner than we thought. The 30-year-old superstar took to Instagram on June 13 and posted images of herself in a recording studio in Paris, France. “Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris,” Selena wrote with a winky face in her caption. The black-and-white photos, taken by Hunter Moreno, showed Selena sitting in front of a microphone in a studio. The Only Murders in the Building star had a big smile on her face as she got back to work on her music.

Selena’s fans flooded the comments section of her post with big reactions to her upcoming music. Some of her famous friends chimed in, as well, about her subtle tease. Paris Hilton commented a heart-eyes emoji while Serena Williams wrote, “TELL US MORE!!!!!!!!!” It’s been over three years since Selena’s last album, Rare, came out, so everyone’s excited to see what tricks the former Disney darling has up her sleeve.

Selena has already given her fans some hints about her next album. In 2022, she told Rolling Stone that she hopes to “round out the 24 songs she’s already written for her next album” and teased what it would all be about. “It’ll just be fun stories of me living my life and going on dates and having conversations with myself,” she told the outlet. “I feel like it’s going be an album that’s like, ‘Oh, she’s not in that place anymore; she’s actually just living life.’ ”

Earlier this year, Selena told Vanity Fair for its 29th annual Hollywood Issue that the new album is “really powerful, strong, very pop.” She also said that “the theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.” While Selena hasn’t announced a release date yet for her new album, many fans speculate that we’re getting it sometime in late 2023.

The last time Selena released music was in November 2022, when Selena dropped “My Mind & Me,” the title track to her Apple TV+ documentary film. The song deal with Selena’s mental health struggles, which were showcased in the documentary. The year before her doc and accompanying song arrived, Selena came out with her Spanish EP Revelación, for which she earned her very first Grammy nomination in her career.