Selena Gomez Serves ‘Bad B-tch Vibes’ With ‘Amazing’ New Spanish Language EP

When Selena Gomez promised a ‘Revelación,’ she wasn’t kidding. A ‘bad b–tch’ revolution started on Twitter following the release of her first-ever Spanish language EP.

After declaring she’s “stronger alone,” before inviting you to come dance with her and get “selfishly” in love, Selena Gomez finally dropped her Spanish-language EP, Revelación. The seven-song project arrived on March 12, and in addition to the three previously released songs, it contained “Buscando Amor,” “Vicio,” “Adiós,” and her collab with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers, “Dámelo To.” As with the previous releases, fans consumed the lyrics — which were all available in brand-new lyric videos like the one above — and discovered that they all deliver “bad b-tch vibes.” This is exactly what Cardi B ordered.

“Holy shit Adiós is my FAVE!!! Bad b-tch vibes!!!,” one fan tweeted, while another fan tweeted a screenshot of the same farewell-themed Spanish track and wrote, “SELEEEEEEENNNAAAAAAAAA OMFG THE BAD B-TCH JUMPED!!!!!!!!” A third Selenator had a different favorite track, writing, “DAMELO TO IS REALLY THE BAD B-TCH OF THE EP.”

THE BAD BITCH ENERGY IN THIS EP PLEASEEE SE JODIO, ESTE VERANO VIENE CON PURO PERREOOOOOOO I’m voting for Selena Gomez as #ArtistaSocial at #LatinAMAs 2021 @selenagomez — sam (@trapselenabb) March 12, 2021

No matter what their top pick off the EP was, fans seemed to be in agreement: Selena proved that she was indeed a “bad b-tch” on Revelación. This is exactly what Cardi wanted after Selena revealed that she was considering retiring from music out of fear that people “don’t necessarily take [her] seriously” in her April cover story for Vogue.

this ep makes me feel like a confident bad bitch omg Selena really did that — v 🍊 (@gomezdirt) March 12, 2021

“I don’t think Selena should retire,” Cardi tweeted on March 10, after seeing the heartbreaking interview. The “WAP” rapper continued, “She makes good music & her fans love her .I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas.”

I don’t think Selena should retire .She makes good music & her fans love her .I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 11, 2021

Selena formally announced Revelación on Jan. 27, two days before sharing the second cut from the EP, “Baila Conmigo,” a track featuring Rauw Alejandro. Earlier that month, she shared “De Una Vez,” a song that some interpreted as a statement on her past love life (“Estoy curada de ti, te dije ya / Ya no te siento aquí, no te siento ya” / I’m cured of you, I told you already / I don’t feel you here anymore, I don’t feel you anymore).

A week before the EP’s release, she would share “Selfish Love,” a bilingual song that saw her reunite with DJ Snake. Selena and Snake worked together previously on 2018’s “Taki Taki,” a Spanish-language song that also boasted contributions from Ozuna and Cardi.

Shortly after sharing “Selfish Love,” Selena and Snake released a video that depicts Selena operating a hair salon that’s not entirely what it seems. “With the whole world being separated from each other, I kept looking and working only on pure good vibes,” said DJ Snake about the track, per Rolling Stone. “I wanted to make music for the world and mix all my favorite influences of Afro Beat, Latin music, something that felt grounded and organic. Selena and I had been talking, and after ‘Taki Taki,’ we had to give the world another round with fresh summer vibes. Something that made it feel like summer the first time you heard it. ‘Selfish Love’ came very naturally for us, and I think it’s the perfect evolution for our history together.”

Selena also spoke about the significance of the project during a Feb. 21 Instagram Live session. “I enjoy so much being able to go back a little bit to my heritage and spending time working on something that took a lot of determination and a lot of passion,” she said, “and I’m actually really happy with the final product.” When asked if Selena – who stars in the upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders In The Building – will focus more on acting or music, she essentially said “yes,” per Elle. “I will be doing movies. I will be doing more movies. I’m really excited….I am making music. I’m constantly making music.”