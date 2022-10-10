Selena Gomez Tearfully Relives The Pain Of The Last 6 Years Of Her Life In Powerful New Documentary: Trailer

Selena Gomez, 30, is emotionally raw in the trailer released October 10 for her highly-anticipated Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The doc, which comes out November 4, covers six years in the superstar’s life and sees Selena being open and honest about her struggles with mental health. The trailer features a sneak peek at Selena’s new song “My Mind And Me,” which is her first solo song in two years.

“Just be who you are, Selena,” she says via voiceover in the trailer. “No one cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.” The trailer shows Selena combating lupus, and depression and anxiety, as a newscaster is heard saying that Selena “had a mental breakdown.” Selena promises she’s “going to stop living like this.”

The Only Murders in the Building star also explains through tears that she’s been working since she was a kid. “I don’t want to be super famous but I do know that if I’m here I have to use that for good,” she says. Selena also admits that her biggest fear is “not being good enough,” as she embraces life though what makes her happy which is “connection.”

Selena’s emotional new song is heard during the trailer. “Everything I have gone through is gonna be there. I’m just making it my friend now,” she says via voiceover. At the end of the trailer, the “Rare” singer declares that this is “the beginning” for her. There’s no mention of Selena’s relationship with her ex Justin Bieber in the trailer.

Alek Keshishian directed Selena’s new documentary. He directed Madonna‘s documentary film Madonna: Truth or Dare, which came out in 1991 and was the highest-grossing documentary ever until 2002. The official longline for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me reads, “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”