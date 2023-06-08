Selena Gomez Shouts Out Her Relationship Status In Hilarious New TikTok Video: ‘The Struggle’

Selena Gomez, 30, is “single,” and she wants the world to know it! In a hilarious new TikTok video shared on Thursday, June 8, the Only Murders In The Building star bundled up on the sidelines of a night soccer match with pals and shouted it out to the athletes on the field. “I’m single!” she leaned forward and belted out while wrapped up in a coat and blankets. “I’m just a little high maintenance!” she added as the camera panned from Selena to the soccer field. “But I love you soooo!” The players appeared to be completely unaware that the massive star was watching the match, and simply continued playing. Selena hilariously captioned the video, “the struggle man lol.”

The Disney Channel alum’s 58.3 million followers on the platform were delighted, and took to the comments thread to react. “Can you imagine playing soccer n hearing Selena Gomez saying this to you my absolute dream,” commented a fan, while another wrote, “i can’t believe these men didn’t realize that was literally Selena Gomez like i would’ve ran over.” “How do they not notice that a QUEEN is in their presence,” remarked a third. “I can’t wait for her to find her person and to watch her glow in ways she absolutely deserves!!” penned a follower, alongside heart emojis.

Selena’s romantic life remains a popular topic of conversation (Justin Bieber, anyone?) — and she admits she’s been “unlucky” when it comes to her relationships and the subsequent drama. “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she told Australian Vogue for a revealing June 2021 interview. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

Selena was recently linked to Chainsmokers DJ Drew Taggart and Gigi Hadid‘s ex Zayn Malik.