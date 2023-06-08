Selena Gomez Shouts Out Her Relationship Status In Hilarious New TikTok Video: ‘The Struggle’

The singer shouted out her single status during a soccer match in this hilariously adorable new TikTok video.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 8, 2023 11:49PM EDT
Selena Gomez
View gallery
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
New York, NY - Selena Gomez looks ravishing as she leaves her exclusive Rare Beauty event for 100 influencers in the Gallery District of New York this evening. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Selena Gomez spotted wearing a wedding a wedding dress at the ‚ÄúMurders in the Building‚Äù set in Uptown, Manhattan. Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL5531816 210323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 30, is “single,” and she wants the world to know it! In a hilarious new TikTok video shared on Thursday, June 8, the Only Murders In The Building star bundled up on the sidelines of a night soccer match with pals and shouted it out to the athletes on the field. “I’m single!” she leaned forward and belted out while wrapped up in a coat and blankets. “I’m just a little high maintenance!” she added as the camera panned from Selena to the soccer field. “But I love you soooo!” The players appeared to be completely unaware that the massive star was watching the match, and simply continued playing. Selena hilariously captioned the video, “the struggle man lol.”

@selenagomez

The struggle man lol

♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

The Disney Channel alum’s 58.3 million followers on the platform were delighted, and took to the comments thread to react. “Can you imagine playing soccer n hearing Selena Gomez saying this to you my absolute dream,” commented a fan, while another wrote, “i can’t believe these men didn’t realize that was literally Selena Gomez like i would’ve ran over.” “How do they not notice that a QUEEN is in their presence,” remarked a third. “I can’t wait for her to find her person and to watch her glow in ways she absolutely deserves!!” penned a follower, alongside heart emojis.

Selena Gomez
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Selena’s romantic life remains a popular topic of conversation (Justin Bieber, anyone?) — and she admits she’s been “unlucky” when it comes to her relationships and the subsequent drama. “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she told Australian Vogue for a revealing June 2021 interview. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

Selena was recently linked to Chainsmokers DJ Drew Taggart and Gigi Hadid‘s ex Zayn Malik.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad