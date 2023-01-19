Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Single’ Amid Drew Taggart Dating Rumors

“Same Old Love” songstress Selena Gomez, 30, took to her Instagram Story on Jan. 19 to clear the air about any romance speculation between her and The Chainsmokers DJ Drew Taggart, 33. She shared a cryptic black-and-white snapshot of the sky with a mountain in the background and captioned it, “I LIKE BEING ALONE TOO MUCH.” Along with the bold statement, she added the hashtag, “#iamsingle”, in case viewers couldn’t take the hint.

Selena and Drew were reportedly dating, as US Weekly claimed on Jan. 16, however, the brunette beauty clearly is not taken at this time. At the time of their initial report, a source told the outlet that Drew and the 30-year-old were not attempting to hide the rumored romance. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” the mag’s insider claimed. They also alleged that Selena and the DJ were “very casual and low-key.”

During their supposed dates, the pal said that the pair would “go bowling and to the movies” and that Selena was allegedly “so affectionate” with the musician. Interestingly, Selena opened up about her thoughts on love during the Nov. 7, 2022, episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast. “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” she said at the time. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”

The Disney Channel alum’s Instagram post also comes nearly one month after a source told ET that the popstar was “open to dating.” The outlet’s source claimed that, “Selena is feeling positive and optimistic,” along with noting, “She is open to dating.” Selena’s last long-term relationship was with Justin Bieber, 28, who she dated on-and-off from 2010 until their final split in 2018. Now, the 28-year-old “Peaches” hitmaker is married to model Hailey Bieber, 26. The blonde beauty disputed the rumors that she allegedly hooked up with her now-husband while he was still dating Selena during a Sept. 2022 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. “Not one time,” Hailey said in response to the rumors.

Selena’s single gal declaration comes just over one week after she officially announced her return to Instagram on Jan. 10. “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram ?”, she captioned a carousel of mirror selfies. The bombshell has been busy posting many snapshots from her life lately, including a video with her Only Murders in the Building castmates on Jan. 17. “I could cry season 3 is coming!”, she announced in the clip along with iconic actors Paul Rudd, 53, and Meryl Streep, 73. Returning to Season 3 of the hit TV show also includes Selena’s co-stars Steve Martin, 77, and Martin Short, 72.