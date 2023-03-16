Selena Gomez Jokes About Being Single In New TikTok: ‘My Crush Doesn’t Even Exist’

Although Selena Gomez was recently romantically linked to Drew Taggart, she’s making it very clear that she’s a single woman these days. Selena posted a new TikTok video on March 15 where she dishes on her relationship status. In the video, she mouths along to a woman saying, “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Like, girl, my CRUSH doesn’t even exist!” She also captioned the video, “Still out here lookin’ for him lol.”

Earlier this year, Selena had a brief fling with Drew, who is part of The Chainsmokers. News of their “casual and low-key” romance was first reported in mid-January. The next night, they were spotted on a bowling date in New York City, and a few days later, paparazzi caught them holding hands while out and about.

However, amidst these sightings, Selena insisted she was still single. On Jan. 19, she posted a nature shot to her Instagram Story with the caption, “I like being alone too much #IAmSingle.” Selena often uses social media to joke about her single status. In February, she posted a TikTok video where she mouthed along to another viral sound. “Guys, I figured out why I’m still single,” it said. “Apparently you have to go outside and meet people. Like you actually have to go outside and talk to them. It’s gonna be a no for me.”

Social media isn’t always all fun and games for Selena, though. The singer/actress has recently been involved in some social media drama with Hailey Bieber, who is married to Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber. Although a lot of the issues are fan-fueled, Selena had to take a brief hiatus from being on social media platforms amidst the tension.

“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly,” Selena said at the end of February. “And I’m 30. I’m too old for this.” Just weeks later, she is back to being active on both Instagram and TikTok again, although she appears to be avoiding the comments section for now.