Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart: First Photos Of New Couple On Romantic Bowling Date

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart may have just proved those romance rumors true. The 30-year-old singer-actress and Chainsmokers member were photographed spending time together inside a New York City bowling alley on Sunday, Jan. 15 — just one day before news broke that they were an item. Photos and even a video of them bowling at NYC’s The Gutter were obtained by Page Six and can be seen here. The footage showed Drew, 34, sitting and seemingly cheering the Disney alum on as she took her turn with an orange ball.

Although it was not caught on video, a source for Page Six claimed the new couple was “making out” during their date. They also said they graciously took some pictures with fans. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” the source noted.

Both musicians dressed comfortably for the date, with Selena wearing an oversized black sweatshirt and sweatpants combo. She styled her dark brown locks down. Meanwhile, Drew donned gray jeans and a long-sleeve, camo-printed shirt.

The “Rare” singer and DJ have known each other for quite some time and met through mutual friends, according to Life & Style. “The timing wasn’t right [at first] but the pair crossed paths again recently. So far so good,” the insider told the outlet.

While Selena has not confirmed the relationship, she blushed like a schoolkid with a crush in an adorable snapshot she shared on Instagram on Sunday. She simply captioned the photo, “Mood.” Further driving the hint across, she shared the picture to her Instagram Story a few hours after posting it to her more than 371 million followers.

Selena’s last public romance was her 10-month relationship with The Weeknd in 2017. Many think his 2018 EP, My Dear Melancholy, references their relationship. And of course, she was in a eight-year off-again, on-again relationship with Justin Bieber. After focusing on her own happiness, she revealed on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast in Nov. 2022 that she is open to finding love. “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” she explained. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”

The “Closer” hitmaker was last linked to Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs. They reportedly dated from September through the new year, but their relationship evidently fizzled out. After the news of Selena and Drew’s relationship circulated, Eve deleted all photos of him from her page and then deactivated her account.