Selena Gomez Smirks In New Selfie Amidst Reports She’s Dating Drew Taggart: Photo

Selena Gomez said she was in a “Mood” on Sunday (Jan. 16). Amid rumors that Selena, 30, had struck up a romance with The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart, the singer/actress posted a photo of herself smirking to her Instagram. The photo showed the Only Murders In The Building star sitting someplace warm while wearing a yellow short-sleeved top. Selena’s dark hair flowed free, and she seemed happy. Selena was in such a mood that six hours after she posted the photo to her IG feed, she shared it to her Instagram story, just in case her 371+ million followers didn’t see it.

The “Wolves” singer’s mood came a day after Us Weekly reported that Selena and Andrew, 33, were dating and aren’t “trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs” anymore. Selena and Drew’s reported romance is very “low-key,” with the two going on movie dates and “bowling.” They’re “having a lot of fun together,” reports Us Weekly, though the report didn’t state when they began dating. Drew was last romantically linked to Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs, in September 2022.

In November 2022, Selena went on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast and said she still had “hope” of finding her true love. “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” she said. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”

Selena’s last high-profile romance was in 2017, when she spent ten months dating The Weeknd. The split was the apparent inspiration for his 2018 EP, My Dear Melancholy. Fans also suspect that “Save Your Tears,” from his 2020 After Hours, was about their romance when the song’s music video featured a woman who bore a strong resemblance to Sel.

Awkwardly, less than a week ahead of the Selena dating rumors, Drew and his Chainsmokers bandmate, Alex Pall, went on Call Her Daddy and shared that they had threesomes together. “[They] were never planned,” said Alex, adding, “It’s weird, I’m not gonna lie.” The bros quickly clarified that this behavior was in their rearview mirror. “It was [during] the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms,” said Alex. “In Europe, they have the two beds; they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.”