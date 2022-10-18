Justin Bieber Seen In 1st Photo At Solo Dinner After Hailey & Selena Gomez Put Rumors Of Drama To Rest

Justin Bieber kept a fairly low profile as he stepped out for dinner at The Nice Guy on Oct. 17. The singer was solo as he exited the restaurant and got into a vehicle, wearing a loose-fitted t-shirt, black pants and a baseball cap. Justin’s outing came just two days after his wife, Hailey Bieber, made headlines for bonding with his ex, Selena Gomez, at the Academy Museum Gala. The ladies shocked everyone by hugging and posing for photos together at the event.

Justin has not publicly commented on Hailey and Selena’s bold statement, proving there’s no drama between them. However, the ladies’ public show of love for one another came following Hailey’s tell-all interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast. During the interview, she discussed — for the first time — the rumors that she was the reason Justin and Selena split.

Hailey insisted that she never once hooked up with Justin while he was in a relationship with Selena (or anyone else for that matter). She also revealed that she had spoken to Selena at some point since marrying Justin in 2018. Although she did not get into the specifics of the conversation, she shared that there was “no drama” for the trio, and begged fans to finally see that, too. For years, fans of Justin and Selena’s relationship, which lasted on and off from 2010 to 2018, have painted Hailey as the villain, and this was the first time she went in-depth with her side of the story.

At the beginning of 2018, Justin was spending a lot of time with Selena, only to end things in March. It was just two months later that he started being seen in public with Hailey again. He went on to propose that July, followed by a courthouse wedding for the pair in September. Fans were appalled by how fast Justin seemingly moved on from Selena at the time, but Hailey insisted that they weren’t fully up to speed with the actual timeline. In fact, she said that Justin and Selena weren’t actually “in a relationship” during that period.

“I understand how it looks from the outside, and there’s a lot of perception there,” Hailey admitted. “But that was a situation where I know, for a fact, that it was the right thing for them to close that door. There’s a very long history there. It’s not my relationship, and it had nothing to do with me, so I respect that a lot. But I know it closed a chapter.”