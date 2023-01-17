Drew Taggart’s Ex Eve Jobs Deletes Photos Of Him From Her Instagram Amid Selena Gomez Romance

Drew Taggart's ex Eve Jobs scrubbed her Instagram account and deleted it after reports emerged that he's dating Selena Gomez.

A fresh start? After reports emerged that her ex Drew Taggart, 33, is now dating Selena Gomez, 30, Eve Jobs scrubbed her Instagram of pics of The Chainsmokers‘ star. According to Us Weekly, the 24-year-old model and youngest daughter of Steve Jobs removed pics of him before doing away with her account entirely. However, they didn’t appear to have had a particularly long relationship — they reportedly began dating in September of 2022, with Eve wishing the DJ a happy birthday in December. “Happy birthday lover,” she captioned the post, which she deleted in the aftermath. Their romance started innocently with what a source for Us called a “casual summer fling.”

The outlet was also the first to report that Selena is dating Drew. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” a source told the publication. They also explained that it’s currently “very casual and low-key,” and that the duo “go bowling and to the movies” when they are together, among other activities.

However, it doesn’t sound totally innocent, as Us Weekly‘s insider added that the Only Murders in The Building actress is “so affectionate.” “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him,” they said, explaining that the musical pair are “having a lot of fun together.”

While Eve’s IG account going AWOL may raise some eyebrows, one of Us Weekly‘s sources did specify that her breakup with Drew was “totally amicable” and that they are “friends.” Following their split, the source said, they are both “very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways.”

The revelation about Selena and Drew, however, came on the heels of some interesting news about EDM DJ duo The Chainsmokers. In a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Drew and the group’s other member Alex Pall, 37, admitted to having threesomes with fans. “Does it count if it’s international?” Alex asked when he was asked if it had indeed happened. He also admitted that it was “weird.”

“European government doesn’t separate their beds,” Drew said during the interview, with Alex admitting that after the first time it happened, they asked each other, “‘What the f*** just happened?’”

