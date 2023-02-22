Selena Gomez Jokes She’s ‘Figured Out Why’ She’s Single: ‘It’s Gonna Be A No For Me’

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez isn’t quite ready for her meet-cute. The singer/actress, 30, joked about her single status in a new TikTok on Tuesday, taking to social media to share her two cents about dating.

Selena got straight to the point as she mimed an original sound, called “LIFE ADVICE.” The Only Murders In The Building star used a glam filter and rocked hoop earrings as she fiddled with the straw on her coffee cup and told followers, “Guys, I figured out the reason I’m single.”

The revelation was shocking. “Apparently, you have to go outside and meet people,” Selena explained, gesturing towards the door. “Like you actually have to go outside and talk to them.”

While the prospect of meeting new people may have perked some ears, the former Disney Channel diva wasn’t interested in the least. With a sassy head tilt, she told fans, “It’s a no for me.”

Though Selena wasn’t game to go out and get social, she has been very friendly online in recent days. In fact, the other day, she used TikTok to reach out to a fellow celeb: Bella Hadid.

Selena smoldered as she played with the model’s iconic, “So my name…” sound and a heavy cat-eyed filter in the Feb. 21 video. In the bottom right corner of the clip, the star admitted, “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.”

She followed up with a self-deprecating recreation of the video, appearing a bit underwhelmed by her results. Moving the messages over to her Instagram Story, Miss Gomez also tagged a runway shot of Bella writing, “#GirlCrush.”

The tag seemed to snuff out longstanding rumors of a feud between the two, given their mutual history with The Weeknd. Selena dated the “Blinding Lights” singer for about 10 months back in 2017, while Bella was caught up in an on-again, off-again relationship with the performer for a few years.