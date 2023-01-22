Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart’s 1st Photos Holding Hands On Date Night In NYC

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart were spotted holding hands on what looked like a date! The Disney alum, 30, and The Chainsmokers singer, 34, were photographed outside of the acclaimed Italian spot Torrisi Bar & Restaurant by chef Rich Torrisi on Saturday, Jan. 21. Selena bundled up in a black turtleneck sweater under a black coat, straight leg pants and a chunky loafer, accessorizing with her signature chunky hoop earring and a black leather shoulder bag. Meanwhile, Drew sported jeans with a butterfly motif, white sneakers and a sporty blue jacket with stripes. He also opted to stay warm with a charcoal gray colored hoodie.

The seemingly romantic night out comes just a day after Selena insisted she was “single” in response to reports that the pair are dating. “I LIKE BEING ALONE TOO MUCH,” she wrote over a black and white photo of the sky, with the head of what appeared to be a man — maybe Drew — popping in the the bottom of the frame. She then added the hashtag, “#iamsingle.”

Last weekend, the pair prompted romance rumors after they were photographed on what looked like a flirty date inside a New York City bowling alley. Drew playfully cheered on the “Same Old Love” singer as she went for her turn at The Gutter, while Selena laughed and smiled during the exchange. They didn’t appear to be trying to keep a low profile as they happily posed for photos with fans at the venue and also outside, which made the rounds on social media.

Other reports from inside the venue said that the duo were “making out” during the apparent date. “making out” during their date. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” the source spilled to Page Six. Per another outlet, the pair have also known each other for some time before their relationship took a romantic turn. “The timing wasn’t right [at first] but the pair crossed paths again recently. So far so good,” an insider said to Life & Style.