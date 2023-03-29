Selena Gomez Stuns In Faux Fur Coat At Rare Beauty Event Amid Zayn Malik Dating Speculation

Selena Gomez looked glamorous with eye-catching earrings and a silky black outfit as she promoted her makeup brand.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez, 30, wowed with her latest gorgeous look at an event for her Rare Beauty brand this week. The singer wore a long black faux fur coat over an all black outfit that included a silky top and matching pants as she was photographed outside of a building. She also had her long hair pulled back into a long braid and added glamourous earrings and flattering makeup, which caused many heads to turn.

Selena at her Rare Beauty event. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Selena’s latest outing comes just a few days after it was reported she may be dating singer Zayn Malik. The Only Murders in the Building star was spotted walking alongside 30-year-old Zayn’s assistant Taryn Zimmerman at Nobu restaurant in New York City, NY a week ago, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. The outing happened after a hostess posted a TikTok video that claimed one of her hostess friends told her that Selena and Zayn had a date at the restaurant she works at.

Another photos of Selena’s epic look. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

In addition to the TikTok claim, an eyewitness claimed that the two were seen kissing, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing,” the eyewitness said. “Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

Neither Selena or Zayn have confirmed or denied a new romance between them, but the two have had their fair share of love stories in the public eye. Selena famously dated singer Justin Bieber on and off for several years until 2018. Zayn also famously dated model Gigi Hadid on and off from 2015 until 2021. The former lovebirds share daughter Khai, 2, together and have co-parented since their split.

In an interview with The Sunday Times last week, Gigi explained that the fact that Khai “can be with both parents makes [her] very happy.” She also gave advice to others trying to figure out how to healthily co-parent with an ex. “Just keeping the importance of the child’s happiness at the forefront. You have a long life alongside this person,” she said.

