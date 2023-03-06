Gigi Hadid Talks Co-Parenting With Zayn Malik & Says She’s ‘Happy’ Their Daughter, 2, Spends Time With Both Parents

The model mom talked about how she makes her daughter a priority. Gigi and Zayn welcomed their girl in Sep. 2020. 

March 6, 2023 1:15PM EST
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik
Image Credit: Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID


Gigi Hadid is getting real about co-parenting. The model, 27, talked about raising daughter Khai, 2, with her ex Zayn Malik, 30, in a new interview with The Sunday Times, out Mar. 5.

Explaining how she juggles motherhood with her career, the star revealed she schedules her work “when Khai is with her dad.” Gigi said sharing daughter duties works for the exes, telling the paper the fact her little girl “can be with both parents makes [her] very happy.”

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid said she’s grateful she can co-parent with ex Zayn Malik in a new interview with The Sunday Times. (Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID)

Offering up her best advice for cooperating with your ex, Gigi said, “Just keeping the importance of the child’s happiness at the forefront. You have a long life alongside this person.”

The Next In Fashion star and One Direction dreamboat began dating in 2015 and had an on-off romance. They welcomed Khai in Sep. 2020, but their relationship ended in major drama in Oct. of the next year.

Police were called after there was an altercation between Zayn and the Hadids at the family’s Pennsylvania farm in 2021. According to a report, Zayn allegedly “grabbed and shoved” Yolanda “into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.” At the time, Gigi avoided publicly addressing the situation, telling Page Six she was “solely focused on the best for Khai.”

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik
Khai was born in Sep. 2020 and her parents split up one year later. (T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

Nowadays, Gigi is just feeling grateful. “She has already given me so much,” the star said of her baby girl. “I always wanted to be a mom, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mom. I’ve always been quite organized, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing. I’m so glad to be a young mom.”

The beauty also revealed how Khai is taking after her dad, who was born in Bradford, U.K. “She’s clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food—breakfast, beans, curries,” Gigi said. “And she still eats like that. She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love.”

