Selena Gomez Rocks Super Short Black & White Mini Skirt At Rare Beauty Event In Paris

Selena Gomez is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit and that’s exactly what she did at her Rare Beauty event in Paris on June 9. The 30-year-old looked chic in a high-waisted black and white striped mini skirt and her long, toned legs were on full display.

Selena’s pleated mini skirt started high on her waist and featured a super short hemline with tiers of ruffles. Tucked into her skirt was a white long-sleeve button-down shirt and she topped her look off with beige and black pointed-toe pumps. A pair of skinny black sunglasses and a tiny black and white bow fastened at the top of her head tied her cute look together.

Selena has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this classy look, she was recently out with a friend when she wore a pair of baggy black leather Wilfred the Effortless Pants styled with a black Wilfred Maria Sweater. She accessorized her look with a pair of Prada Shearling Sandals, an Urban Outfitters Soft & Stretchy Headband Set,Dolce & Gabbana Dg5076 Eyeglasses, and a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Patent Leather.

Another one of our favorite recent looks was her sleeveless turtleneck sweater that she wore beneath a Wardrobe.Nyc Release 04 Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat. She styled her top with a pair of distressed light-wash Icon Poppy Jeans, Dmy by Dmy Valentina Havana Oval Sunglasses, and 8 Other Reasons Chance Hoops Earrings.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, Selena was just out in Paris when she rocked a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring a Wolford Ribbed Cutout Merino Wool Bodysuit tucked into a pair of Babaton Markova Pants. She topped her look off with a pair of Proenza Schouler Square Thong Sandals, an Aya Muse Black Leather Trench, and Jennifer Fisher Erin Hoop Earrings.