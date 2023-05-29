Selena Gomez Glows On Visit To Eiffel Tower With Friends: Photos

The singer has been shooting the musical crime comedy film, 'Emilia Perez,' while in the 'city of love,' and enjoyed some free time.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 29, 2023 12:11PM EDT
View gallery
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
New York, NY - Selena Gomez looks ravishing as she leaves her exclusive Rare Beauty event for 100 influencers in the Gallery District of New York this evening. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Selena Gomez spotted wearing a wedding a wedding dress at the ‚ÄúMurders in the Building‚Äù set in Uptown, Manhattan. Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL5531816 210323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com

Selena Gomez, 30, spent some quality time with friends in Paris, France this week and even visited the Eiffel Tower! The singer and actress posed for a smiling group photo while in front of the iconic landmark and it was shared by her pal Caroline Franklin on Instagram. She wore a tan trench coat over a matching turtleneck  sweater as she had her hair down and accessorized with silver hoop earrings, in the stunning snapshot.

Selena’s sweet friends cozied up next to her and smiled, with one even making a kissing face. It appeared to be nighttime in the gorgeous city, and glowing lights could be seen coming from the tower. “Wee weee 🇫🇷,” the caption on the photo read.

Caroline also took to her story to share more photos of the sights she, Selena, and their other friends saw that night. One photo showed a spread of delicious-looking food, proving they were thoroughly taking advantage of all the good Paris has to offer. Another showed them walking through a tunnel.

Selena’s outing with her friends comes as she’s been filming the Jacques Audiard musical crime comedy Emilia Perez. She is co-starring in the film with other big time stars, including Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña. She also finished the third season of the series Only Murders in the Building in Apr.

Selena Gomez
Selena during a previous outing. (PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

In addition to checking out touristy locations in Paris, Selena attended Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour. She looked pretty in a black leather coat and flip flops as she had her long hair tied back in a bun, at the fun event. She also accessorized with thick silver hoop earrings and reportedly happily mingled and chatted with a lot of fans.

Before leaving for Paris, Selena also attended her BFF Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour with her little sister Gracie, 9. The siblings seemed to have a great time as they sang along to Taylor’s biggest hits and embraced the moment when the “22” crooner gave Gracie her black hat during the Red era moment in the show. Selena also publicly thanked Taylor for making the night special.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad