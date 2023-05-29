Selena Gomez Glows On Visit To Eiffel Tower With Friends: Photos

Selena Gomez, 30, spent some quality time with friends in Paris, France this week and even visited the Eiffel Tower! The singer and actress posed for a smiling group photo while in front of the iconic landmark and it was shared by her pal Caroline Franklin on Instagram. She wore a tan trench coat over a matching turtleneck sweater as she had her hair down and accessorized with silver hoop earrings, in the stunning snapshot.

Selena’s sweet friends cozied up next to her and smiled, with one even making a kissing face. It appeared to be nighttime in the gorgeous city, and glowing lights could be seen coming from the tower. “Wee weee 🇫🇷,” the caption on the photo read.

Caroline also took to her story to share more photos of the sights she, Selena, and their other friends saw that night. One photo showed a spread of delicious-looking food, proving they were thoroughly taking advantage of all the good Paris has to offer. Another showed them walking through a tunnel.

Selena’s outing with her friends comes as she’s been filming the Jacques Audiard musical crime comedy Emilia Perez. She is co-starring in the film with other big time stars, including Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña. She also finished the third season of the series Only Murders in the Building in Apr.

In addition to checking out touristy locations in Paris, Selena attended Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour. She looked pretty in a black leather coat and flip flops as she had her long hair tied back in a bun, at the fun event. She also accessorized with thick silver hoop earrings and reportedly happily mingled and chatted with a lot of fans.

Before leaving for Paris, Selena also attended her BFF Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour with her little sister Gracie, 9. The siblings seemed to have a great time as they sang along to Taylor’s biggest hits and embraced the moment when the “22” crooner gave Gracie her black hat during the Red era moment in the show. Selena also publicly thanked Taylor for making the night special.