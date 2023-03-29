Selena Gomez Spotted Out With Zayn Malik’s Assistant Amidst Rumors She’s Seeing The Singer

Selena Gomez was spotted walking next to Zayn Malik’s assistant Taryn Zimmerman a week ago outside the popular restaurant Nobu. The “My Mind And Me” popstar, 30, was seen walking alongside Taryn in New York City in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The shots of her with the former One Direction member’s assistant come amid rumors that she and the “Pillowtalk” singer, 30, have started seeing one another.

Selena rocked an all-black outfit in the photos. She rocked a charcoal denim jacket over a dark top and matching pants, as well as black boots and an oversized scarf. Her phone was also seen peaking out of her jacket pocket. She carried a leather bag with her. Meanwhile, Taryn wore a long beige jacket over a black top and gray jeans.

The outing with Zayn’s assistant came shortly before a TikTok video from a hostess went viral. The TikToker claimed that one of her friends who is also a hostess (at a New York City celeb hotspot) sent her a text claiming that the two singers had a date night at the restaurant. An eyewitness also claimed to see them kissing in a report from Entertainment Tonight. Neither Zayn or Selena have confirmed whether they’re seeing each other.

Selena has mostly been single since she and Justin Bieber, who she dated off and on from 2010 to 2018 split up, but she has been rumored to be linked to different people over the years. Most recently, fans speculated that she was seeing The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, after they were seen holding hands. She’s also kept a good sense of humor about being single through her social media, including joking that she was “Still out here lookin’ for him” while lip-syncing along to audio about crushes.

The rumors that he’s seeing Selena are also the first time that Zayn has been rumored to be dating someone since he and Gigi Hadid split up in October 2021, after an on-and-off relationship since 2015. The exes still share a 2-year-old daughter Khai, who they continue to co-parent.