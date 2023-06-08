Selena Gomez Rocks Daisy Dukes While Enjoying Some Ice Cream wit Friends In New Summer Snap: See Photo

The former Disney Channel star was seen chilling out with some delicious ice cream in these cute new summer-ready pics!

June 8, 2023
Image Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 30, enjoyed some creamy summer goodness while rocking the season’s absolute must-have: Daisy Dukes! In several new photos posted to Instagram on Thursday, June 8, the Only Murders In The Building beauty lounged at a cafe table with an equally stylish pal. Selena wore a pair of super short Daisy Dukes paired with a Balenciaga mock neck sweater and clean white sneakers. As she enjoyed the vanilla ice cream cone with chocolate, she wore her hair in a carefree ponytail and accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings. Selena’s unidentified friend also enjoyed an ice cream cone and wore matching Daisy Dukes paired with a chic trench coat. “Ice cream chillin,” she captioned the laid back pics.

Selena has no shortage of followers on the platform — 420 million, to be exact — and many of them took to the comments thread to gush over the cute pics. Notably, Hulu‘s official account commented, “i scream you scream we all scream for Selena,” while the official Barbie account remarked, “Ice cream and chillin, two of our favorite things.”  

“I like how you’re taking your time to make yourself happy,” penned a fan, while another wrote, “queen, you are the best.” Some followers took the opportunity to beg the singer for a new album, with one writing, “Where is the album bestie??”

Selena’s iconic sense of fashion informs even her most casual outings, including her ice cream day date. “I feel like it completely affects how I’m stepping into an environment,” she told Business of Fashion in 2017. I’m very dramatic, I love being expressive with stuff. So if I have on a good outfit and my hair looks poppin’ I feel great! I have a whole new aura about myself.”

Selena Gomez
Selena is seen on a previous outing in NYC in 2015. (Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock)

And the Wizards of Waverly Place star once shared her advice to her generation on the topic of sharing images and information to social media. “Be honest,” she said during a press conference at Cannes in 2019. Be very intentional at what you’re paying attention to. Try to remove yourself from images that 99.9 (percent) of the time are just images that are not necessarily real.”

