Hailey Bieber Admits 2023 Has Been ‘Sad & Hard’ In Apparent Reference To Selena Gomez Drama

Hailey Bieber, 26, admitted that 2023 has been a hard year for her so far, likely because of the Selena Gomez drama. “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey wrote in a message on her Instagram Stories on April 19. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least,” the model added. “And I know many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

Hailey, who has been at the center of online drama with her husband Justin Bieber‘s ex, told her followers that everyone should “keep being there for one another.” She added, “Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let’s just be there for people..let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”

Hailey has been pitted against Selena, 30, for years because of the latter star’s past relationship with Hailey’s hubby. The two women shut down speculation of any issues between them when they posed for photos together at an event in October 2022. Around the same time, Hailey also opened up about the pair’s history on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She insisted that there’s no drama between them, and revealed that she’d even spoken to Selena since marrying Justin, 29, who Selena dated on and off from 2011 to 2018.

But in February, speculation about a Selena-Hailey feud was reignited. First, Hailey and her pal Kylie Jenner were accused of shading Selena’s TikTok about her eyebrows. Then, a video resurfaced of Hailey shading Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift, which caused the Only Murders in the Building star to publicly defend Taylor. As the drama intensified, Hailey had to limit her comments on Instagram because of all the fan hate. That led to Selena having to make a public statement in late March, where she spoke out against how Hailey’s been treated online.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.” Hailey took to her own Instagram Stories and thanked Selena for defending her and urged her fans to treat everyone with kindness. Justin has not spoken out amidst the online drama.